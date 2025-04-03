Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 253 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 28.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 278,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day moving average is $105.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SF

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.