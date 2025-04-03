Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977,192 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.38% of Brookfield Renewable worth $15,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $133,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BEPC

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.