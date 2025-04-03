Brokers Offer Predictions for i-80 Gold FY2027 Earnings

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for i-80 Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAUX. Cormark raised shares of i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Canada downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NYSE IAUX opened at $0.57 on Thursday. i-80 Gold has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $250.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in i-80 Gold by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 24,740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 117.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 604,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 325,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 31,315 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 46,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

