Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.51 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.51 ($0.06). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 857 shares trading hands.

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Down 8.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Braveheart Investment Group news, insider Trevor Brown bought 250,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,477.99). 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, late stage, emerging growth, turnaround, distress situations, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, engineering services, sporting goods and services, biotechnology, internet software, digital, and entertainment.

