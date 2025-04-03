Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,014 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $1,865,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $3,564,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60,871 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,898,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.55. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

