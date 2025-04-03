Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,914 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $890.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,188.70. This trade represents a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSII. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

