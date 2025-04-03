Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Business First Bancshares worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 81.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

In other news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,696.10. The trade was a 0.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of BFST stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $730.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

About Business First Bancshares

(Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.