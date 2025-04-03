Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of WesBanco worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 48,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in WesBanco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.84.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 66.07%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

