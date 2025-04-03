Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 13,400 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of ACCO Brands worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 53,490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 285.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 109,813 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,120,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 97,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.60.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.30%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

