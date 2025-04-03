Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of MarineMax worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MarineMax by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Stock Up 1.7 %

HZO stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.31. MarineMax had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarineMax

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $124,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,668.06. This trade represents a 25.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clint Moore sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $125,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,642.80. This trade represents a 14.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

