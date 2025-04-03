Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,735,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,169,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,897,000 after acquiring an additional 366,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 835,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 334,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $377.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 3.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYAM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

