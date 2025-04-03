Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Consensus Cloud Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 632.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 965,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after buying an additional 32,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $459.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.07 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 25.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

