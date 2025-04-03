Braintrust (BTRST) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Braintrust has a market cap of $24.18 million and $368,804.79 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Braintrust has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

