Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading 5.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 1,101,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,851,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.20.

Get Botswana Diamonds alerts:

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 2,389.67%.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.