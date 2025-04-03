Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives $108.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,845.33. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,948,476. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 48,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $107.17. The company has a market cap of $148.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

