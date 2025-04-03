Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,029 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.77% of Boot Barn worth $128,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,430.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn stock opened at $115.09 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.31 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.64.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.92.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

