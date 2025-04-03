Blockchain Stocks To Watch Now – March 31st

Oracle, Riot Platforms, and Core Scientific are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are the equities of companies involved in the development, implementation, or support of blockchain technology and its applications. Often spanning diverse sectors like finance, technology, and logistics, these stocks represent investment opportunities that may benefit from the growing adoption of decentralized systems and digital transactions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.34. 3,738,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,944,235. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The stock has a market cap of $386.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,518,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,878,414. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 4.36.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,074,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,299,867. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 6.83.

