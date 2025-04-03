BlazeStake Staked SOL Self Reported Market Cap Tops $131.20 Million (BSOL)

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can now be purchased for $137.86 or 0.00167847 BTC on popular exchanges. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a market capitalization of $131.20 million and $4.88 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,029.51 or 0.99875156 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,290.63 or 0.98975529 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About BlazeStake Staked SOL

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 951,699 tokens. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official website is stake.solblaze.org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 948,832.5227151. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 144.82651097 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,903,381.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazeStake Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlazeStake Staked SOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlazeStake Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

