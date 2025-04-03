BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2218 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Down 4.4 %

BSTZ stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.43. 305,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,371. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $22.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 27,000 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $501,390.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 193,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,907.81. This trade represents a 16.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

