Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and traded as high as $9.36. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 292,044 shares traded.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
