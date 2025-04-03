BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Up 19.1% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

MPA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. 99,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,363. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 24,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $286,288.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,142,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,406,029.46. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,289 shares of company stock worth $1,455,785. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 35,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

