BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Up 19.1% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
MPA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. 99,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,363. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 35,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
