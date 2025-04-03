BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 66,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,837,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,137,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 979,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 745,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $4,978,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 551,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 156,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 58,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,497. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $7.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

