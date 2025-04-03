BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,390. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

