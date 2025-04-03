BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MHN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,275. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
