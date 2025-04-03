BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,275. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

