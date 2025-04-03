BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:FRA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 121,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,770. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $14.50.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
