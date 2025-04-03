BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FRA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 121,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,770. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

