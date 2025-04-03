BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. 322,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,355. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

