Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BMN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. 10,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,299. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $26.14.
About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust
