BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.01)-0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $107-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.59 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.080-0.100 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.91.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Trading Down 9.4 %

NYSE:BB opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.56 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackBerry news, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $102,340.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,402 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $117,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,044. The trade was a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,308 shares of company stock worth $281,914. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.