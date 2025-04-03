BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.01)-0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $107-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.59 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.080-0.100 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.91.
BlackBerry Trading Down 9.4 %
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.56 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BlackBerry news, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $102,340.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,402 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $117,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,044. The trade was a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,308 shares of company stock worth $281,914. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
