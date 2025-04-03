BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.91.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Trading Down 9.4 %

BB stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.30. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,224. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $102,340.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,308 shares of company stock worth $281,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,267,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BlackBerry by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,185,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $19,485,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,669,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,282,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.