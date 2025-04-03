BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy Rating

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $115.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BJ. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

BJ stock opened at $115.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $71.81 and a twelve month high of $118.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,924.09. The trade was a 32.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,716.28. The trade was a 38.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

