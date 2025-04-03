BitShares (BTS) Market Cap Hits $2.72 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $75,833.80 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000200 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000606 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

