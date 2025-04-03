Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 515 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $45,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.07.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $88.97 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

