Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,567,000 after buying an additional 195,612 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,421,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,732,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,140,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $34.69 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $40.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0441 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.