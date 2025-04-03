Biltmore Family Office LLC Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after acquiring an additional 69,489 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $124.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day moving average is $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

