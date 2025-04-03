Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases 4,074 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,209 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 48,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 24,201 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.