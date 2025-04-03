Biltmore Family Office LLC Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 24.2% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 35.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 95,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DD opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

