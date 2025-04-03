Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys 590 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MUB opened at $105.28 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.58 and a one year high of $108.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.00.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.