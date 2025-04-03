Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 45,316 First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.47% of First Western Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYFW. FMR LLC increased its position in First Western Financial by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Western Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Western Financial by 112.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Western Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Western Financial from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

First Western Financial stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Western Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $193.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.81.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

