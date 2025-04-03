BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $3.01. 14,467,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 22,569,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBAI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $874.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.12.

In other news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $297,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,445,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,520.50. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $132,005.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,205.50. The trade was a 13.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,372 shares of company stock worth $435,627. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Industrial Partners LP acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $284,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,790,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 38,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BigBear.ai by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 267,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $4,005,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

