Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Up 8% – Here’s Why

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 638,621,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 732% from the average daily volume of 76,714,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.
About Bezant Resources
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
