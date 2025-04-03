Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STGW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stagwell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Stagwell stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.44. 124,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,026. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 271.75 and a beta of 1.56. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 305,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 98,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

