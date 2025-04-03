Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Down 18.8% – Should You Sell?

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.40 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.80 ($0.27). Approximately 447,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 212,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.60 ($0.33).

Benchmark Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £155.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94, a PEG ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Benchmark alerts:

Benchmark (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported GBX (5.99) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Benchmark had a negative net margin of 43.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Benchmark Holdings plc will post 0.9566873 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Benchmark

Benchmark’s mission is to enable aquaculture producers to improve their sustainability and profitability.We bring together biology and technology to develop innovative products which improve yield, quality and animal health and welfare for our customers. We do this by improving the genetic make-up, health and nutrition of their stock – from broodstock and hatchery through to nursery and grow out.

Benchmark has a broad portfolio of products and solutions, including salmon eggs, live feed (artemia), diets and probiotics and sea lice treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.