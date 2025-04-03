Beacon Energy (LON:BCE) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Beacon Energy plc (LON:BCE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). Approximately 511,368,563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,426% from the average daily volume of 33,519,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).

Beacon Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £925,500.00, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.30.

Beacon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Energy plc is an international upstream oil & gas company with a fresh approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.