Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$70.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$82.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Accountability Research set a C$82.00 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$76.73.

BNS opened at C$68.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.60. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$60.68 and a 1-year high of C$80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 67.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

