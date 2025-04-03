B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $262,528.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,345,319.64. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at $103,121,445. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,186 shares of company stock valued at $82,353,709 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.05.

Snowflake Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $154.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $194.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.55 and a 200 day moving average of $152.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.07.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

