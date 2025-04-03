B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,586 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 18,720 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EOG opened at $130.07 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.78 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.