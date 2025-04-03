B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 57.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on VRNS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.53.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

