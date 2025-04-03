B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $1,352,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $57,838,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $180.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.97. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $192.18.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.