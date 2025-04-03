B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Invests $1.58 Million in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,491 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,743,000 after purchasing an additional 96,525 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Commvault Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 301.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $166.39 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $190.11. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. William Blair raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,853.04. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

