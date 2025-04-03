B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,500,000 after purchasing an additional 828,009 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 344,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,853,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.64.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $216.01 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.23%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.